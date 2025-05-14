Shah Rukh Khan lights up London rehearsals of DDLJ musical with surprise visit

Bollywood’s king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan, surprised the cast of ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’ during rehearsals in London.

The musical, a reimagined version of the beloved 1995 film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, is gearing up for its UK premiere next year—and the original ‘Raj’ couldn’t resist stopping by to show his support.

SRK’s unannounced visit instantly electrified the rehearsal room. Not only did he take the time to meet every member of the team, but he also stayed to watch scenes being performed—some of which he himself had immortalized on screen nearly three decades ago.

For the cast of DDLJ musical, it was nothing short of surreal.

“It was such an honour to have him in the room,” said Jena Pandya, who plays the lead. “He was so generous with his time. Performing those iconic scenes in front of the man who first brought them to life was a feeling I’ll never forget.”

Ashley Day, who plays the role inspired by Raj, echoed the sentiment. “When he walked in, the energy just shifted. It was quiet, almost sacred. You could feel how deeply it affected all of us. He greeted everyone with such warmth and genuine excitement. He kept asking to see more! It was unforgettable.”

The musical, directed by none other than Aditya Chopra—the visionary behind the original film—is more than just a retelling. It brings DDLJ’s timeless themes of love, tradition, and freedom to a new generation through song, dance, and theatre.

With a fresh English adaptation, the show is set to open at Manchester’s Palace Opera House on May 29, 2025, and will run until June 21.

And yes, the music’s getting a glow-up too. Vishal and Sheykhar, the powerhouse composer duo behind the show’s new soundscape, were thrilled to have SRK experience it firsthand.

“Having Shah Rukh visit was a massive boost for everyone,” said Vishal. “It felt like Raj met Rog—one legacy meeting another. He absolutely loved the songs and the energy in the room.”

Sheykhar added, “You could tell how much theatre means to him. His presence reminded everyone why we do what we do. That visit is a memory we’ll all carry with us.”