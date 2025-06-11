Scarlett Johansson shares why dating non-Hollywood people isn’t always easy

Scarlett Johansson is popular for her powerhouse performances on-screen, but when it comes to her personal life, the actress has had her fair share of behind-the-scenes challenges, especially in relationships with people outside the entertainment world.

In a recent chat with ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Thunderbolts’ star David Harbour for ‘Interview’ magazine, Johansson opened up about why dating someone from outside the industry isn’t always easy.

Harbour jokingly referred to non-actors as “normal people,” prompting Johansson to dive deep into her own experiences.

“I’ve been in serious relationships with people who aren’t in the business, and honestly, it’s tough,” Johansson, 40, admitted. “One of the biggest hurdles is that they just don’t fully get what my job demands. It’s not their fault—it’s just a very specific kind of life.”

She made an interesting comparison: “If I were dating an oncologist, I wouldn’t fully understand what their day-to-day life requires either. But in their world, things are a little more structured. With acting, the lines can get really blurry.”

Scarlett Johansson, who shares her 3-year-old son Cosmo with her husband, ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Colin Jost, and has a 10-year-old daughter, Rose, from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac, reflected on how the unpredictable nature of her profession can sometimes create friction.

“Actors naturally form really close, intimate bonds with the people they work with—it’s just part of the job. You can be completely loyal to your partner, but from the outside, it might not always look that way,” she explained. “That can stir up jealousy, especially if your partner isn’t habitual with this kind of environment.”

She also pointed out the unique challenge of constantly living in the public eye. “Having a relationship with the public is something that’s really hard for people outside of this world to fully grasp,” she said.

Before tying the knot with Jost in 2020, Johansson was in a marital relationship with French journalist and art dealer Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. She was also previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.