James Bond returns in ‘007 First Light’ video game, launching 2026

Sony’s latest showcase had fans shaken and stirred with the reveal of ‘007 First Light’. It’s a new video game that tells the origin story of the world’s most famous spy.

Developed by IO Interactive, the studio behind the acclaimed ‘Hitman’ franchise, the game’s first trailer teases a younger, rawer James Bond as he steps into the shadowy world of espionage for the first time.

Though the release date is still under wraps, ‘007 First Light’ is likely to launch in 2026. And while the trailer made its debut at a PlayStation event, the game won’t be exclusive to Sony. It’s also releasing on Xbox, PC, and the upcoming Switch 2, alongside the PS5.

This isn’t the suave, polished Bond fans are used to. ‘First Light’ zeroes in on a 26-year-old James just out of the Royal Navy — years before he’s earned his “Double-O” status or the license to kill.

According to the game’s tagline, “Earn Your Number,” this story is all about how Bond becomes 007.

The trailer sets the tone with a conversation between the head of MI6 — almost certainly M — and her team about recruiting a new agent with exceptional but unruly potential.

From there, viewers get a glimpse into Bond’s intense training regime, his first time tinkering with Q-branch gadgets, and his early field missions.

While it might not compete with the ultra-realistic detail of games like ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’, ‘First Light’ shows off polished visuals and slick animations. The game clearly draws inspiration from the ‘Uncharted’ series, especially in its fast-paced action scenes and cinematic presentation.

Expect smooth stealth mechanics, brutal takedowns, and explosive chases, all dressed up in tuxedo-level style.

There are a few obvious nods to Bond lore that fans will appreciate. Omega watches? Check. Exotic, over-engineered vehicles? Absolutely. The trailer even features what appears to be the 2019 Aston Martin DBS special edition — a direct tribute to ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’.

Though this is a game and not a film, buzz around the project has only intensified due to casting rumors. Irish actor Patrick Gibson might be the next face of Bond, and fans are speculating whether his involvement in the game is a subtle soft launch.

Whether he voices the character or not remains unsure. But if ‘First Light’ paves the way for the next era of Bond, Gibson could very well be the franchise’s future, both in-game and on-screen.

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long for more. IO Interactive is going to host a special showcase on June 6 at 9 PM ET, and ‘First Light’ is on the lineup.