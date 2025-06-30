Scarlett Johansson reflects on her early Hollywood days: “It was all about the male gaze”

Scarlett Johansson, one of Hollywood’s most recognisable faces from blockbuster hits like ‘Avengers’ and ‘Black Widow’, is speaking out once again, this time about how the film industry’s approach to female characters has evolved since she began her career.

In a recent conversation reported by ‘Variety’, Johansson opened up about the dramatic shift she’s witnessed in the kinds of roles available to women in Hollywood.

When she first started acting, Johansson recalls being constantly offered parts that revolved around how attractive or desirable her character was often shaped entirely by what the male characters needed or wanted.

“Back then, the character’s purpose was usually tied to a man, his ambition, his journey, his emotions,” Johansson shared. “My roles were often written through the lens of how appealing I was, or what I symbolised to a man, not who I actually was in the story.”

However, Scarlett Johansson now sees a new era unfolding in the industry. She believes young women entering Hollywood today are walking into a different world, one where the scope of characters is broader, richer, and no longer boxed in by the “male gaze.”

“There’s been a noticeable shift,” she said. “The messages we see on screen are evolving. Women are being portrayed in more complex, powerful ways. There are more female role models, and women are increasingly visible in leadership positions in the industry. It feels like there’s finally room to play characters that don’t have to fit into one category.”

Johansson has been candid about how her own journey in the film world has been shaped by early typecasting. Back in 2022, she reflected on how she was “hypersexualised” at a young age. This left her feeling stuck, creatively.

“I became typecast,” she said. “There were projects I wanted to do, but I wasn’t even being considered. I remember thinking people viewed me as much older than I was. That label became something I had to push against constantly.”

Johansson has steadily carved out a space for herself, taking on more nuanced and empowering roles in recent years. She has also become a vocal advocate for change within the industry. She uses her platform to call attention to the importance of diverse storytelling and representation.