Scarlett Johansson pushes back on bill cutting food support for low-income families

Scarlett Johansson isn’t just a Hollywood powerhouse. She’s using her voice to fight for families who can’t afford a meal.

The Oscar-nominated actress has joined over 30 other celebrities in signing an open letter to Congress, urging lawmakers to reject massive cuts to two crucial programs: the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid.

These cuts are part of former President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” a controversial proposal that critics say would gut lifelines for America’s most vulnerable.

The letter, organized by Feeding America, paints a dire picture. “Ongoing high grocery costs mean food is out of reach for so many families,” it reads. “They don’t know where their next meal is coming from or if that meal will be enough to nourish and sustain them.”

It warns that if the proposed legislation passes, SNAP alone would lose funding equivalent to 9.5 billion meals annually.

For Scarlett Johansson, this fight is deeply personal.

She previously opened up about her own childhood experience with food insecurity. In a heartfelt 2023 essay for Feeding America, she revealed that she and her family relied on public assistance when she was growing up in New York City.

“My family relied on public assistance, and the meals I ate at school were part of the free school lunch program,” she wrote. “With those meals, my brother and I had the nourishment and energy to get through our day of learning and playing.”

She added that school meals brought her parents a sense of relief: “No parent should have to worry about where their children’s next meal is going to come from.”

Now, Johansson is taking that experience and turning it into advocacy. Her signature stands alongside those of Matt Damon, Sheryl Crow, Don Johnson, and more in a public push to defend what they see as basic rights for children and families.

Experts warn that the impact of cutting SNAP will go beyond homes. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, children from low-income families often qualify for free school meals through SNAP. If their families lose those benefits, they may also lose automatic access to breakfast and lunch at school.