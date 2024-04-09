Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum team up for in ‘Fly Me to the Moon’

In a captivating collaboration, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum are gearing up to grace the screen together for the very first time in the upcoming comedy flick ‘Fly Me to the Moon’, giving viewers a taste of their undeniable chemistry, as reported by People.

In this cosmic caper, Johansson takes on the role of Kelly Jones, a savvy member of NASA’s marketing squad charged with boosting the agency’s public image. Opposite her is Tatum, portraying the role of Cole Davis, a no-nonsense launch director. When scrutiny mounts on their operation, Jones finds herself concocting a wild scheme involving a faux moon landing, setting the stage for uproarious chaos.

Despite having a multitude of mutual friends, Johansson admitted to not knowing Tatum prior to working on ‘Fly Me to the Moon’. Yet, she quickly found him to be a delightful and professional co-star. According to Johansson, falling for Tatum’s charm on-screen was a breeze, describing him as immensely likable. Their characters, Kelly and Cole, embody starkly different personalities, a dynamic that Johansson found delightfully entertaining to explore alongside Tatum.

As a producer on the film, Johansson shared insights into her character, describing Kelly as a forward-thinking woman navigating a world where women were often underestimated. She lauded Kelly’s ability to leverage this underestimation to her advantage, always staying several steps ahead of the game.

Joining Johansson and Tatum in the ensemble cast are a slew of talented actors including Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson. Johansson reminisced about the joyful atmosphere on set, filled with laughter and camaraderie among the cast and crew.

Directed by Greg Berlanti and written by Rose Gilroy, ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ draws inspiration from the enduring conspiracy theories surrounding the Apollo 11 moon landing. Berlanti described the challenges of recreating this iconic event authentically, from constructing elaborate sets to meticulously choreographing scenes to match historical footage.

Despite the technical feats involved, Berlanti emphasized that the true magic of the film lies in witnessing the incredible ensemble of actors bring the story to life. He expressed admiration for Johansson and Tatum’s performances, likening their collaboration to witnessing a mesmerizing duet between two rockstars.

Johansson highlighted the film’s appeal, citing its originality and its ability to blend humor and poignancy seamlessly. ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ is ready to hit theaters on July 12, followed by a streaming release on Apple TV+, promising audiences a fresh and entertaining cinematic experience.