Red Carpet look of Tom Holland, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez and others

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 were held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday night.

Every year, the Oscars, which celebrate the best in films and television and honour audience favourites.

The notable visitors at this year’s awards included Chris Evans, who was also a presenter for the event.

Olivia Rodrigo, who walked the red carpet in a black outfit, was another star that stole the night.

Jennifer Lopez, who received the Generation Award at the gala, wore a black gown with a leather overlay and looked stunning.

Vanessa Hudgens, the evening’s emcee, was also dressed to kill….in a stunning blue gown on the red carpet.

Zendaya earned the best performance in a Show award for her show Euphoria, and Tom Holland received the best performance award for the superhero film.

Despite the fact that Zendaya and Holland were the night’s top winners, the two did not attend the ceremony and instead presented their acceptance speeches via video. Scarlett Johansson also won Best Hero for her role as the main character in the film Black Widow.

For his work in The Lost City, Daniel Radcliffe, the star of Harry Potter, was chosen Best Villain, while Jack Black was nominated Comedic Genius.

Sydney Sweeney, star of Euphoria, was one of the many actresses that walked the red carpet at the MTV Awards.

At the ceremony, the actress, who is best known for her role as Cassie in the popular adolescent drama, was impressed with a crop top and a short skirt.

Sweeney also took home the award for Best Fight for her fight with Alexa Demie’s Maddy in the episode.