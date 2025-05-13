Samuel French, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ actor, passes away at 45 after cancer battle

Samuel French, a familiar face from the screen whose roles spanned gritty thrillers to post-apocalyptic drama, has passed away at the age of 45.

The actor died in Waco, Texas, after a courageous year-long fight with cancer.

Fans may recognize French from his powerful performance in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, where he shared screen space with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

But his talent extended far beyond one film. French also appeared in ‘Fear the Walking Dead’, the historical miniseries ‘Texas Rising’, and indie projects like ‘Pegasus: Pony With a Broken Wing’ and ‘The Pro Bono Watchman’.

Born on January 26, 1980, French spent his early years in Clifton, Texas, where his family moved when he was just three.

After finishing high school, he set out to pursue his passion for acting—first in Austin, then Dallas—where he started to build a career defined by grit, depth, and emotional intensity.

One of his final and most personal performances was in the crime thriller ‘Towpath’, where he played Detective Bernard Crooke. The film’s director, Paul Sinacore, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, describing French as both a close friend and an extraordinary actor.

“Samuel carried a fire for acting that burned in every frame—unfiltered, fearless, and alive,” Sinacore wrote. “Towpath wouldn’t exist without him.”

According to Sinacore, French gave everything he had to the role, pouring his soul into every scene. “He was one of a kind,” the director added. “My heart goes out to his family, and especially to his daughter—he loved her deeply and spoke of her often with pride and tenderness.”

In addition to his screen roles, Samuel French was part of ‘Blood Dried Hands’, a 2024 crime thriller.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, one of the most high-profile films he contributed to, explored the disturbing true story of greed and murder within the Osage Nation during the early 20th century oil boom.

Though French didn’t headline the film, his role added texture to a haunting narrative led by DiCaprio, De Niro, and Lily Gladstone.

Beyond his career, French was a devoted father to daughter Madison. He is survived by Madison and her mother, Melinda Acosta, as well as his parents, Thomas and Evelyn, and brothers Andy and Danny.