Cannes 2025: Leonardo DiCaprio to present Robert De Niro with honorary Palme d’Or

Hollywood royalty is heading to the French Riviera, and this year’s Cannes Film Festival is starting with a heartwarming full-circle moment. Robert De Niro — the legendary actor with a career that shaped modern cinema — is all set to receive the honorary Palme d’Or, the festival’s most prestigious lifetime achievement award. And guess who’s handing it over? None other than Leonardo DiCaprio.

Yes, you read that right — Leo and De Niro, two of cinema’s most iconic forces, will share the stage at Cannes’ opening ceremony.

The announcement, first reported by Variety, has sparked buzz across the film world.

De Niro, now 80, is no stranger to accolades. Over the decades, he’s brought to life some of the most unforgettable characters in movie history.

From the young Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II (which bagged him his first Oscar), to the raging intensity of Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull (earning him another Oscar), De Niro has shown a range that few actors ever reach. Add to that his gripping performances in Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, Awakenings, Cape Fear, Silver Linings Playbook, and most recently Killers of the Flower Moon, and you’ve got a career that defines the word “legendary.”

Speaking of Killers of the Flower Moon, it’s a special thread in this story. The 2023 film, directed by Martin Scorsese, marked another reunion between DiCaprio and De Niro — their first film together since 1993’s This Boy’s Life.

Their on-screen chemistry has spanned decades, and now, their off-screen bond will take center stage at Cannes.

De Niro, clearly moved by the honour, said, “I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes. Especially now when there’s so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together. Storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It’s like coming home.”

Cannes itself had glowing words for the actor, calling him “a cinematic legend” whose performances leave “ mark on cinephilia.” His quiet intensity — sometimes revealed in a smile, sometimes in a glare — has captivated audiences for generations.

The festivities won’t stop at the award presentation. Following the tribute, the festival will screen ‘Leave One Day’. It is a musical comedy by Amelie Bonnin, setting a vibrant tone for the days to come.