Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes enjoy Paris Olympics with family

The Paris Olympics 2024 is proving to be a captivating event for celebrities and fans alike, and recently, Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes soaked up the Olympic spirit. The couple attended the women’s gymnastics uneven bars final at Bercy Stadium on Sunday, where they shared a sweet moment together.

Photos captured by U.S. news outlets showed Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes sporting stylish sunglasses as they cheered on the athletes. The pair, who have been together for years, were visibly affectionate, with Gosling placing his arm around Mendes in a display of couple goals.

Their two daughters, 9-year-old Esmeralda and 8-year-old Amanda, were also in attendance. The family of four navigated the enthusiastic crowd hand in hand, enjoying the thrilling atmosphere of the Olympic Games.

The Paris Olympics, which began on July 26, kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony featuring performances by music legends Lady Gaga and Celine Dion. Lady Gaga made a memorable entrance with her rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc En Plumes,” performed on a dramatic set of stairs along the Seine River. Celine Dion, who recently returned to the stage after revealing her battle with stiff-person syndrome in 2022, closed the ceremony with a powerful performance. This was Dion’s second time performing at an Olympic opening ceremony, having previously sung at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

The Games are set to conclude on August 11, and attention is focused on several key competitors. For India, javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena are the standout athletes. Chopra, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is particularly anticipated as he aims to defend his gold medal in the men’s javelin event.

As of now, India has secured three bronze medals, all in shooting events, highlighting a strong performance in the sport. The excitement continues to build as the Olympics progress, with athletes and spectators alike eagerly awaiting the next thrilling moments of this prestigious international event.