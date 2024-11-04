Ke Huy Quan reflects on ‘The Goonies’ and his career revival

Actor Ke Huy Quan, known for his breakout roles in ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ and ‘The Goonies,’ recently opened up about the lasting impact of ‘The Goonies’ on his life and career.

Despite persistent rumors over the years about a potential sequel to the 1985 classic, Ke Huy Quan admits he has no official information on it but remains hopeful. “Every few years, there’s always a new rumor,” he said.

‘The Goonies,’ directed by Richard Donner and produced by Steven Spielberg, follows a group of friends on a treasure-hunting adventure, and it quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Quan starred alongside Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, and Corey Feldman, in a cast that has come to represent a defining era of 1980s cinema.

The film remains a beloved classic, with a fan base that spans multiple generations. Quan shared how deeply touched he is by fans who approach him to express their love for the movie, noting that many parents now share it with their children.

“It’s amazing to see how this movie connects generations,” Quan reflected. “People come up to me and get so emotional, telling me they watched it with their kids. It’s a beautiful thing when a film can bond families like that.”

Quan believes ‘The Goonies’ will continue to resonate, as it captures a sense of adventure and friendship that transcends age and time. He’s astonished that nearly 40 years have passed since its release, calling the film “life-changing” for both himself and his fellow cast members.

After a significant break from acting, Quan made a spectacular return to the screen in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ a 2022 hit that garnered him widespread acclaim. His portrayal of a compassionate husband in the multiverse-spanning film earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2023, making him only the second Asian actor to receive the honor in that category and the first Vietnam-born performer to win an Oscar.

This achievement marked a triumphant comeback for Quan, who had previously stepped away from Hollywood due to a lack of meaningful roles for Asian actors.

The success of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ has reinvigorated Quan’s career, leading to new opportunities. He is set to star in ‘Love Hurts,’ an action-comedy slated for a global theatrical release on February 7, 2025, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

His role in this upcoming Universal Pictures film marks his return to action-comedy, a genre he’s well-known for from his early career. In addition to ‘Love Hurts,’ Quan has also joined the cast of ‘Fairytale in New York,’ an action thriller that promises to showcase his range as a leading man.