Robert De Niro thanks Francis Ford Coppola for the role he never got in ‘The Godfather’

At the glittering AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony in Los Angeles, Robert De Niro had the room laughing — and a little misty-eyed — as he reflected on a surprising “thank you” to legendary director Francis Ford Coppola.

The Hollywood veteran didn’t gush about being cast in ‘The Godfather’. Instead, he joked that ‘not’ landing a role in the iconic film turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to him.

“Francis, thank you for not casting me in ‘The Godfather’. It was the best job I ever, never got,” Robert De Niro said with a grin at the gala held at the Dolby Theatre, as reported by ‘Deadline’.

He went on to explain that missing out on the first movie made him available for ‘The Godfather Part II’ — a decision that would change his life forever. De Niro’s stunning portrayal of a young Vito Corleone in the sequel not only skyrocketed his career but also earned him his very first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

De Niro’s heartfelt yet humorous speech set the tone for the evening, which was filled with admiration for Coppola’s lasting impact on cinema.

Fellow ‘Godfather’ legend Al Pacino also took the stage to honor the man who had believed in him long before the awards and accolades started rolling in.

Quoting Coppola’s own words, Pacino said, “The things you do when you’re young that you get fired for, are the same things that years later, they give you lifetime achievement awards for.” It was a nod to Coppola’s fearless and often rebellious spirit as a filmmaker — traits that have now become the stuff of legend. Pacino added warmly, “Thank you, Francis, for believing in me even more than I believed in myself.”

The AFI Life Achievement Award is the American Film Institute’s highest honor, celebrating individuals whose careers have significantly enriched American culture. Coppola now joins an illustrious list of past recipients, which includes stars like Nicole Kidman, Julie Andrews, and Denzel Washington.

Of course, few can argue that Francis Ford Coppola’s contributions are anything short of monumental. With films like ‘The Godfather’, ‘The Godfather Part II’, and ‘Apocalypse Now’ under his belt, he has shaped the very language of modern cinema. His stories, characters, and craftsmanship continue to inspire filmmakers and actors across generations.