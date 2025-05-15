Robert De Niro shares emotional teaser of documentary on his father

Robert De Niro brought more than just star power to the Cannes Film Festival this week—he brought heart, and his father.

The legendary actor unveiled a touching first look at a deeply personal documentary he’s currently working on, centered around his late father, painter Robert De Niro Sr., and his own reflections on being a father and growing older.

The sneak peek, shared during a conversation on stage at Cannes with French artist JR (who’s co-creating the film), was raw, emotional, and full of visual poetry.

In the teaser, giant portraits of De Niro Sr. are seen throughout New York—perched on rooftops, sailing on a boat in the harbor, and popping up in iconic city spots.

It’s part tribute, part time capsule, and part soul-searching memoir.

“This isn’t something we’ve set a finish line for,” Robert De Niro, now 81, told the audience about his father. “We’re figuring it out as we go. There’s no deadline—we’re just letting it unfold.”

The teaser also included cameos by two of De Niro’s frequent collaborators and close friends—Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio—adding a sense of cinematic family to a project already pulsing with emotion. But don’t expect a standard biographical film.

This is as much about De Niro’s inner world—his thoughts on legacy, mortality, and fatherhood—as it is about his father’s life and work.

In one moment from the teaser, De Niro reflects, “In the end, it’s time that makes something special.” When asked if he feared death, he replied with striking calm: “I don’t have a choice. So you might as well not be afraid of it.”

The documentary comes at a fitting moment in De Niro’s career. On Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in India), he was honored with the ‘Palme d’Or’ for Lifetime Achievement at Cannes 2025.

And who better to present the award than Leonardo DiCaprio himself, a longtime collaborator and close friend? It was a moment of full-circle celebration, and one that clearly moved the audience.

De Niro’s resume speaks for itself. With two Oscars to his name—one for his unforgettable portrayal of a young Vito Corleone in ‘The Godfather Part II’ and another for his intense turn as boxer Jake LaMotta in ‘Raging Bull’—he’s also been nominated for unforgettable performances in ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘The Deer Hunter’, ‘Cape Fear’, ‘Silver Linings Playbook’, and most recently, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.