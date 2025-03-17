Reese Witherspoon shares the powerful lesson that shaped her kids

Reese Witherspoon, the queen of rom-com and Hollywood’s favorite mom, is out here winning hearts yet again — but this time, it’s not for her on-screen brilliance. It’s for a beautiful life lesson she has passed on to her kids.

In a recent Instagram Story that’s got fans swooning, the ‘Legally Blonde’ star shared a proud mom moment that left her beaming. During a dinner outing with a friend and her two sons — 21-year-old Deacon Phillippe (from her marriage with Ryan Phillippe) and 12-year-old Tennessee (from her marriage with Jim Toth) — Witherspoon’s parenting philosophy was on the test.

When her friend asked the boys to name one thing their mom had taught them that they’d never forget, one of them (she didn’t reveal which) responded with pure gold:

“If you ever have the choice to be normal or be weird, always choose weird.”

Talk about a mic-drop moment! Reese Witherspoon admitted that hearing this “filled my heart with the deepest joy.” For her, the idea of embracing uniqueness and standing out has always been a core value, and knowing her kids have absorbed that message? Priceless.

“It’s okay to be different,” she added. “In fact, it can be your superpower.”

But that’s not the only reason Reese is trending. The actress recently made headlines when she announced that rising star Lexi Minetree will play young Elle Woods in the upcoming ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series, ‘Elle’, set to stream on Prime Video.

The show will explore Elle’s high school years before her iconic Harvard Law journey, and Witherspoon herself was heavily involved in the casting process. In a heartwarming moment caught on camera, Reese delivered the news to Minetree in person.

“You don’t have to audition anymore because… you got the part. You’re Elle Woods,” Witherspoon told an emotional Minetree, who was clearly overwhelmed with joy.

Fans couldn’t help but feel the nostalgia as Reese, who brought Elle Woods to life in 2001 (and again in the 2003 sequel), officially passed the pink torch to the next generation.