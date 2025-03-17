Ayushmann Khurrana joins PM Modi’s Fit India Movement as the new ‘Fit India’ icon

Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, is not just winning hearts with his incredible performances but is now set to inspire millions with his commitment to fitness, as the star has been officially crowned the ‘Fit India’ Icon by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the inaugural ceremony of the Fit India Movement in New Delhi.

Known for his unconventional roles and socially conscious cinema, Ayushmann is now stepping into a new role — motivating the youth to prioritize health and well-being. His association with the Fit India Movement, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, aims at promoting a healthier and more active lifestyle among Indians.

At the event, Fit India event, Ayushmann Khurrana passionately spoke about the importance of staying fit, saying, “Good health empowers us to tackle life’s challenges, both personal and professional. When we’re healthy, we are more productive, confident, and resilient. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”

The Fit India Movement comes in place to make fitness a part of everyday life for all Indians. From simple exercises to reviving traditional Indian sports, the initiative aims to make physical activity enjoyable and accessible to everyone.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised Ayushmann for his dedication and influence. He stated that celebrities like him have the power to inspire millions. “Your words will motivate the youth to join the Fit India Movement. This will contribute to building a healthier and stronger nation,” he said.

Expressing his honor and excitement, Ayushmann thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Sports Minister for entrusting him with this responsibility. “I’m deeply honored to be named the Fit India Icon. I bless the younger generation and our great nation with the words, ‘Ayushman Bhava,’” he said.