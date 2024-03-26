Cillian Murphy to star and produce ‘Blood Runs Coal’ adaptation

Renowned actor Cillian Murphy is gearing up for his next big project, and it’s bound to be a gripping one. Set to both star in and produce, Murphy’s latest endeavor, “Blood Runs Coal,” is based on the compelling non-fiction book of the same name.

The rights to “Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America,” penned by Mark A. Bradley in 2020, have been with Universal Studios. The book delves into the shocking events surrounding the 1969 murder of Joseph “Jock” Yablonski, a courageous mining union organizer. Yablonski’s brave stance against a corrupt union leader ultimately led to his tragic demise, along with that of his wife and daughter. The aftermath of these murders unveiled deep-rooted corruption within the coal industry, sparking a riveting investigation.

Joining Murphy on this venture are producers John Davis and Jordan Davis of Davis Entertainment, along with Murphy himself and Alan Moloney of Big Things Films, with Bradley serving as executive producer.

This project marks Murphy’s return to the realm of non-fiction storytelling following his recent Oscar win for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” The talented Irish actor clinched the prestigious award, triumphing over a formidable lineup of contenders at the Academy Awards.

But Murphy’s plate isn’t full just yet. Fans of the hit series “Peaky Blinders” will be happy to learn that he’ll be reprising his iconic role of Tommy Shelby in the upcoming film adaptation. Creator Steven Knight has confirmed Murphy’s involvement, promising fans another dose of the gritty British crime drama.

Originally airing on BBC Two and later gaining international acclaim on Netflix, “Peaky Blinders” concluded its television run in 2022. However, Knight’s plans for a cinematic continuation of the story have been no secret, and with Murphy on board, anticipation for the film is soaring.

With Murphy at the helm of “Blood Runs Coal” and set to return to the streets of Birmingham as Tommy Shelby, audiences can expect nothing short of captivating performances and enthralling storytelling from one of Hollywood’s most talented actors.