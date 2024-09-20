Queen Latifah biopic announced, Will Smith to produce

Officially in development: A new biopic focused on the life and career of Queen Latifah, with Will Smith coming in as one of the producers of the film.

The project will explore the journey of the multi-talented star who has featured not only as a rapper and singer but also as an actress, gathering all those global accolades she has harvested, including an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Golden Globe.

This much-awaited film will be the first of a series of biopics on major personalities in hip-hop, produced by Flavor Unit Entertainment, Westbrook Studios, and Jesse Collins Entertainment. The biopic details how Queen Latifah rose to stardom and established herself as a giant both in the music and film industries.

One of the segments is being produced by Queen Latifah herself and Shakim Compere, her longtime business partner, who founded Flavor Unit Entertainment. The production team on this miniseries comes from Westbrook Studios with Will Smith and Miguel Melendez and Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon from Jesse Collins Entertainment, who have developed some of BET’s most-watched miniseries, including The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story.

In a joint statement, Queen Latifah and Compere have welcomed this film, mainly in the light of working on a biopic and enjoying the collaborative spirit of the production team. They say, “We all came in together, and Hip Hop has shaped each one of us. In that sense, the impact of Hip Hop goes far beyond just music; it will leave a mark on culture and society in general. It’s like it’s fulfilling a dream to tell these stories that come into the fabric of our lives.”

To this, Will Smith exclaimed, “When you bring talented people and teams together, you can create something really special. I am honored to work alongside the Flavor Unit, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and HarbourView to bring out the amazing stories of some of our favorite artists and icons. Queen Latifah’s is an ideal feature to start this all off. She is a legend who has entertained and inspired us for decades.”

Within a few years since her debut in 1989, and she came to release an album at 19-year-old Dana Owens, Queen Latifah gained respect for strong, liberation-message-filled songs. Among her most popular tracks was “U.N.I.T.Y.,” the 1993 Grammy Winner that treated issues of disrespect and gender inequality. Besides this good music work, Queen Latifah has a good acting career as well, playing the lead in numerous popular TV programs, including Living Single and The Equalizer, besides films like Chicago, Beauty Shop, and Girls Trip.

Queen Latifah biopic honors her remarkable contributions not only to entertainment but also to culture: a real trailblazer in hip-hop. More details about the movie are to come but the project has already generated a lot of interest among fans who eagerly watch and wait for her inspiring life journey to hit the screen.