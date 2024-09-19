Priyanka Chopra returns as Nadia with Citadel S2! Shares BTS video

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s spy thriller ‘Citadel’ is one of Amazon Prime Video’s most hit series. With a ‘Citadel’ universe being created across the globe, the OG heroine of the universe is back with ‘Citadel Season 2’. Ahead of the release of the Italian and the Indian variant of the show, Priyanka Chopra is back on the set as Nadia Sinh for the filming of the second season. The actress teased fans as she dropped a BTS video from the sets, sending a wave of excitement among ‘Citadel’ fans.

Also Read: Matilda De Angelis steps into Priyanka Chopra’s role in ‘Citadel: Diana’ trailer

The BTS video starts with a close-up mirror selfie of Priyanka. She is seen sporting an all-black ensemble with a high ponytail. Additionally, the actress invites her fans to join her as she goes around the set by saying, “Come with me to the sets.” Accompanying the post, she penned the caption, “Nadia is back. #CitadelS2.”

Advertisement

Catch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



For those unaware, the ‘Citadel’ universe comprises original series from around the world. It started with the eponymous Hollywood series where Priyanka Chopra played the role of Nadia Sinh. ‘Citadel’ and its subsequent original spy thriller series are being created across the globe. The shows are set to elevate the story of the spy agency- Citadel and its nemesis syndicate, Manticore. Moreover, each original series from the Citadel Universe stars local talent and is created, produced and shot in the region. This results in unique shows deeply rooted in the cultural identities of the respective countries of origin. Ahead of ‘Citadel Season 2’ an Italian version ‘Citadel: Diana’ and the Indian version ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ will be released.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu teases intense action in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny

The Hollywood original has been executively backed by the Russo brothers. Notably, ‘Citadel’ became Prime Video’s second most-watched original series outside the U.S. and fourth most-watched show worldwide, just after 24 days of release. Meanwhile, the Italian original ‘Citadel: Diana’ will be released on October 10. On the other hand, the Indian original, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ will be released on November 7. The series has been helmed by ace directorial duo Raj and DK and headlined by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the romantic comedy ‘Love Again.’ Apart from ‘Citadel Season 2,’ she also has ‘Heads of State’ and ‘The Bluff’ in the pipeline.