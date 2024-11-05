Priscilla Presley on making an identity apart from ‘Elvis Presley’s wife’

Over the years, Priscilla Presley has made an identity for herself, separate from being just ‘Elvis Presley’s wife.’ The businesswoman-actress was married to the late king of Rock and Roll who loved flaunting a raised collar, Elvis Presley. During a recent appearance, Prescilla delved into what allowed her to create an identity of her own.

As reported by People Magazine, on November 1, Priscilla appeared in a solo panel at Rhode Island Comic Con. During her appearance, she got candid and took several questions concerning her life and Elvis. During an interaction, a fan asked which of her projects following her divorce from the ‘Blue Suede Shoes’ hitmaker made her feel like her own person. The fan asked which venture of hers made her feel “as Priscilla rather than Elvis’s ex.”

To this, Priscilla replied, “I think the movies that I’ve done. I think of just, basically, it was my choice. The movies I loved and, I mean, Naked Guns. Being on Dallas was great.” She added, “That really freed me a bit of being my own person.” For those unaware, Priscilla Presley starred as Jane Spencer in the ‘Naked Gun’ film trilogy and Jenna Wade in ‘Dallas.’ Moreover, she had roles in hit titles like ‘Melrose Place’ and ‘Agent Elvis.’ Apart from acting, she is the co-founder and the former chairperson of Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Additionally, during the panel, Priscilla reflected on the sensational and magnanimous musical legacy of Elvis Presley. The discography of the musician with the trendy hair brims with chartbusters like ‘Jailhouse Rock’ and ‘I Can’t Help Falling in Love.’ Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at age 42. Talking about her former spouse, Priscilla said, “I think the first, when he first started out, I mean he picked those songs himself, but he wasn’t so controlled by Colonel.” Colonel Thomas Andrew Parker was Elvis’ manager who exerted control over his life. She added, “He was pretty free to be him, even with the first movies. He loved what he did. [Everything changed] just when Colonel started coming in and picking out what he felt that he should be doing.”

Priscilla also opined on Elvis impersonators and other people covering the sensational artist’s music. “It’s certainly not Elvis, but I think it’s keeping his name out there with the younger people, and I know a lot of people who have taken their kids to see the cover, the, what do you call it? Impersonators. And these little kids are loving it.” She revealed, “At first, I didn’t like it. Then, I was seeing what’s happening with these kids, young kids who are dressed like Elvis. Five-year-olds. I’m thinking it’s keeping him in the picture, alive, and so, I don’t mind it.”

Priscilla met Elvis at the age of 14 when the legendary singer was 24. After she turned 21, the duo exchanged vows on May 1, 1967, in Las Vegas. The couple had a daughter Lisa Marie Presley who died at the age of 54 in January 2023.