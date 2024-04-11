Peter Dinklage joins ‘Wicked’ cast for musical adaptation

Renowned actor Peter Dinklage, known for his unforgettable portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in the hit series “Game of Thrones,” is ready to join the cast of the highly anticipated musical adaptation of “Wicked.”

The news broke during Universal’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where they revealed that Peter Dinklage would lend his voice to the character of Dr. Dillamond in the upcoming two-part film. Directed by Jon M. Chu, “Wicked” is based on the beloved Broadway musical and is slated for release over Thanksgiving this year and the following year-end holidays in 2025.

In this retelling of the classic “Wizard of Oz” tale, Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, a young woman with green skin who struggles to find her place in the world, while Ariana Grande takes on the role of Glinda, a popular and ambitious figure. As the story unfolds, their paths intertwine, leading them to become the infamous Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

Dinklage’s character, Dr. Dillamond, adds depth to the narrative as a wise and compassionate goat professor who warns Elphaba about the looming threat to the speaking animals of Oz.

Having garnered critical acclaim for his performances in projects like “The Station Agent” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Dinklage’s versatility and talent are sure to enrich the cinematic adaptation of “Wicked.”

Fans can mark their calendars for the release of the first installment on November 27, 2024, followed by the second installment on November 26, 2025. With Dinklage’s addition to the already star-studded cast, anticipation for this magical journey through Oz is at an all-time high.