Patrick Dempsey pens a heartfelt note celebrating wife on 25th Anniversary

Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian Dempsey are celebrating a personal milestone as the power couple complete 25 years of togetherness with many more years filled with love and joy to come for them. The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star didn’t shy away from expressing his gratitude towards the love of his life publicly as he shared a lengthy note with his heart on his sleeve. Penning adorable notes for each other the actor-businesswoman couple have given fans major couple goals with their whirlwind romance.

Taking to Instagram, Patrick shared their wedding photograph writing, “25 years, it feels like just yesterday!” I can’t get over how quickly the time has gone by. Life would not be the same without you, your vision, your kindness, your compassion, your love, your sexiness, your intelligence, your warmth, your friendship, your wisdom. The love of my life, I’m truly grateful for all that you do and who you are. You’re an incredible mother, wife, friend, and partner.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Dempsey (@patrickdempsey)

Jillian followed Patrick’s lead and shared the same photograph as she wrote a sweet and witty caption admiring her husband. Taking to the social media site, Jillian captioned the snapshot as a vintage memory she cherishes. She expressed her love for the actor and their beautiful children before concluding her message on a witty note writing, “I’m also thrilled we’ve made it to an actual big number on a Hallmark card!”

The couple exchanged vows on July 31, 1999. Reminiscing on their straight-out-of-a-movie story, Patrick revealed to PEOPLE magazine that the moment he saw Jillian, he was blown away. Sharing moments from his life, in an interview in 2003, the actor had said that the couple’s trip from Maine to New York made him realize that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. “She was pretty game for the road trip so I thought that was good. I love the cold and rain and she loves the sun and beach. We’re complete opposites and I have to say, she’ll make me do sh** I never want to do and 9 times out of 10 she’s absolutely correct. So, she puts up with me.”

On the work front, Patrick Dempsey was last seen in the 2023 films ‘Ferrari’ and ‘Thanksgiving.’