Paris Hilton in adorable family moment with kids will melt your heart!

Paris Hilton is embracing motherhood with full joy, sharing a heartwarming moment with her two young children, Phoenix and London, on Instagram.

The socialite posted a sweet video where she is kneeling next to her kids, holding a toy microphone as they sing together. In the clip, Hilton and Phoenix joyfully belt out “sanasa,” a playful catchphrase from Hilton’s iconic reality show ‘The Simple Life’, which she used to sing with her best friend Nicole Richie.

Phoenix and London join in, banging on a tiny bongo drum while Hilton laughs in the background. “Baby P’s new favorite song! #Sanasa,” she captioned the post, capturing the family’s playful bond.

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their twins via surrogate in 2023. The couple has kept their growing family close to their hearts, with Hilton frequently sharing her deep love for her children. In a candid interview last year, she opened up about the overwhelming emotions of motherhood, admitting that the love she feels for her children is unlike anything she had ever experienced before.

“I thought I knew what love was with my husband. But as soon as I met my baby, it’s just this love on another level,” Hilton said. “He has just changed my life in every way. I just feel like the luckiest girl in the world every single day for this beautiful family that I have.”

Hilton’s gratitude for her family was also evident in a recent Thanksgiving post. She expressed her thanks for the “endless love, happiness, and laughter” that Phoenix and London bring into her life.

“Here’s to celebrating love, togetherness, and all the things we’re grateful for this year. Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours,” she wrote, sharing a glimpse of her joyful family moments with her followers.