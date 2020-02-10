The 92nd Academy Awards was held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Parasite creates history as the film bagged four awards at the Oscars including Best Picture, Best International Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

This year, a total of nine movies were nominated in the Best Picture category including Jojo Rabbit, Ford V Ferrari, Little Women, Parasite, Joker, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917 and The Irishman.

Joaquin Phoenix took home the Best Actor award for his performance in Joker. Renee Zellweger won the Oscar for her performance in Judy.

Brad Pitt and Laura Dern emerged as winners in the Supporting Actor and Actress category, respectively. Brad won for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Laura for Marriage Story.

The opening number of the ceremony was performed by Janelle Monae as she honoured the best movies of 2020. The Oscar ceremony saw performances by Cynthia Erivo, Chrissy Metz, Idina Menzel, Eminem, Randy Newman and Elton John.

Billie Eilish performed “The Beatles song” Yesterday through the In Memoriam segment. The Academy remembers Kobe Bryant, Doris Day, John Singleton, Kirk Douglas and all the others who passed away in the previous year.



The Best Adapted Screenplay Award was won by Taika Waititi for Jojo Rabbit and Parasite’s Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won won the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Roger Deakins won the Oscar in the Best Cinematography category for his work in 1917. Best Film Editing was won by Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker for Ford v Ferrari.

Meet the winners

Best Picture – Parasite

Best Director – Bong Joon-ho for Parasite

Best Actress – Renee Zellweger for Judy

Best Actor – Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

View this post on Instagram #JoaquinPhoenix A post shared by Oscars 2020 (@theoscarsworld) on Feb 9, 2020 at 8:21pm PST

Best Supporting Actress – Laura Dern for Marriage Story

Best Supporting Actor – Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Original Screenplay – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won for Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay – Taika Waititi for Jojo Rabbit

View this post on Instagram Taika Waititi and his Oscar A post shared by Oscars 2020 (@theoscarsworld) on Feb 9, 2020 at 7:50pm PST

Best Animated Feature – Toy Story 4

Best International Feature – Parasite (South Korea)

Best Documentary Feature – American Factory

Best Documentary Short – Learning To Skate In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

Best Live Action Short – The Neighbors’ Window

Best Animated Short – Hair Love

Best Original Score – Joker

Best Original Song – (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman

Best Sound Editing – Ford v Ferrari

Best Sound Mixing – 1917

Best Production Design – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Cinematography – 1917

Best Makeup and Hair – Bombshell

Best Costume Design – Little Women

Best Film Editing – Ford v Ferrari

Best Visual Effects – 1917