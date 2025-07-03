Orlando Bloom shares quotes on loneliness after breakup with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom appears to be turning inward following the end of his relationship with pop star Katy Perry.

In a quiet moment of reflection, the actor took to Instagram this week to share a collection of thought-provoking quotes from renowned Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung.

The 48-year-old posted the quotes via the account @sapienkind, touching on deeply emotional themes like loneliness and sadness.

One quote pointed out that true loneliness doesn’t stem from simply being alone, but from the inability to share deeply meaningful thoughts with others.

Another offered a reminder that happiness and sadness coexist, with even a fulfilled life containing moments of sorrow.

The timing of post by Orlando Bloom was notable, coming just days after ‘PEOPLE’ confirmed on June 26 that he and Katy Perry had officially gone their separate ways.

Bloom and Perry’s relationship had been one of Hollywood’s most high-profile love stories. They first crossed paths at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016. Their flirtation quickly turned into something more, and a few months later, they made their romance public while attending the Cannes Film Festival together.

Although they broke up in 2017, the separation didn’t last long. The couple rekindled their relationship and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Their engagement was far from ordinary. As Perry once shared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, Bloom had put together an elaborate and emotional proposal that swept her off her feet.

In 2020, they revealed that they were expecting a baby, and their daughter, Daisy Dove, arrived that August.

Plans for a wedding in Japan were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ceremony never took place.

Throughout their time together, both Bloom and Perry spoke openly about the ups and downs of their relationship. Perry, in particular, highlighted how motherhood had transformed her.

In an interview with ‘People’, she described becoming a mom as “the best thing in the world.” She also talked about the importance of learning and honoring a partner’s love language, something she believed was key to maintaining a healthy connection.

While their romantic journey may have come to an end, both continue to move forward professionally. Bloom has a busy slate ahead with roles in upcoming films like ‘The Cut’, ‘Bucking Fastard’, and ‘Wizards!’.