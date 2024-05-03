Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd team up for musical comedy ‘Power Ballad’

Get ready for some musical magic on the big screen as Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd team up for the upcoming film ‘Power Ballad,’ directed by John Carney and currently filming in the vibrant city of Dublin.

In this feel-good flick, we’re in for a treat with a storyline that revolves around a wedding singer, a rockstar, and the song that brings them together. It’s a recipe for laughter, tears, and plenty of toe-tapping tunes.

Carney, along with his collaborator Peter McDonald, has been brewing this project for years, and now with the addition of Rudd and Jonas, the excitement is palpable. “I’m delighted to be working with so many great people,” Carney shared. “Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are in my kitchen, and I couldn’t be happier.”

The buzz around ‘Power Ballad’ is reaching a crescendo as it gears up for its debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Industry insiders from 30WEST, WME Independent, and UTA Independent Film Group are eagerly preparing for the film’s sale, anticipating a bidding war for this gem.

Alex Walton of WME expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “We are so excited to bring John Carney’s next film to Cannes. Power Ballad is fun and heartwarming—themes that audiences crave today. His unique vision, coupled with the global appeal of Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, will give buyers exactly what they’re looking for.”

For Jonas, known not only as a movie star but also as a pop sensation with the Jonas Brothers, and Rudd, whose recent ventures include the Ghostbusters sequel and the indie darling Frozen Empire, ‘Power Ballad’ promises to be another feather in their caps.

As we eagerly await the release of ‘Power Ballad,’ one thing is for sure—it’s going to be a harmonious blend of humor, heart, and unforgettable melodies that will leave audiences singing its praises long after the credits roll.