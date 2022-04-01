Morbius movie leaks Online

Jared Leto staring much-awaited movie ‘Morbius’ got leaked online after its release on 1st April 2022 and has been available on the Torrent website for streaming and downloading. Only two days before the movie’s release the post-credit scenes also got leaked allegedly by a person (Reddit user) who attended the early UK screening of the movie. The user had also disclosed the breakdown of the post-credit scenes and considered it a messy ending scene to the movie.

‘Morbius’ is the third entry to the Spider-Man universe, is a tale of a scientist who attempts to cure himself of a rare blood disease but ends up inflicting himself with similar conditions to that of a vampire. The movie after its release did not get an overwhelming response however after the leak search engines have flooded with keywords related to the movie.

The cast of the movie is rather star-studded with Jared Leto in the lead with Adria Arjona, Michael Keaton, Jared Harris, and Matt Smith among others. Some fans were skeptical about the appearance and costume of Jared Leto’s character to have not been faithful to the villain from the iconic comic series, and it isn’t just the fans and critiques but also the actors starring in the film as to how the whole movie can independently play out without a background or prior introduction to the character itself.

The review is still yet to come in however the movie leak has caused quite a blow to the entire movie crew.

It isn’t the first time movie leaks have been occurring In the film industry despite the restrictions.