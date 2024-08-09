‘Moana 2’ teaser: Dwayne Johnson and Moana set sail for new adventure

Disney fans, get ready for an exhilarating new chapter in the beloved Moana series! The teaser for “Moana 2” has just dropped, and it promises a thrilling adventure as Moana and Maui reunite for another epic journey.

The excitement was kicked up a notch when Dwayne Johnson, who returns as the voice of Maui and also serves as a producer on the film, shared the new promo on his Instagram. The brief but tantalizing video gives us a glimpse of what’s in store. Moana is seen coming together with Maui to navigate uncharted waters. Alongside this, Moana receives a compelling call from her ancestors, leading her on a quest to reconnect with her roots and her people. Fans of the original will be delighted to see the return of fan favorites like Hei Hei the Rooster and Pua the Pig.

Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post stirred up a wave of excitement among fans. His caption, “Can I get a chee hoo…November 27th. MOANA 2,” was met with enthusiastic responses. Commenters flooded the section with their eagerness, with one fan exclaiming, “This is awesome,” and another adding, “Can’t wait! I love it!”

Advertisement

Johnson has previously expressed how much returning to the role of Maui means to him. On X, he revealed that playing Maui is especially meaningful as the character is inspired by his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia. Johnson described the role as a significant honor, stating, “The Polynesian cultural significance of the role and our story has touched families around the world.” He further teased, “New characters, new journeys, new music. Excited for you and your families around the world to join us on this journey.”

The film is directed by David Derrick Jr., Dana Ledoux Miller, and Jason Hand, and features the return of Auli’i Cravalho as Moana. Joining her are Alan Tudyk as Hei Hei, Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, and Rose Matafeo as Loto. Mark your calendars: “Moana 2” is set to hit theaters on November 27, promising a fresh adventure and a chance to relive the magic of Moana and Maui’s dynamic duo.