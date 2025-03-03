Miley Cyrus turns heads at the 2025 Oscars with bleached eyebrows

The 97th Academy Awards kicked off in style, and Miley Cyrus made sure all eyes were on her as she graced the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Grammy-winning singer and presenter turned up the drama with an edgy yet glamorous look, proving once again that she’s never afraid to make a statement.

Cyrus arrived in a dazzling black halter gown, custom-designed by Alexander McQueen. The intricate embellishments on the dress shimmered under the flashing cameras, while delicate lace gloves added a touch of vintage elegance. She completed her look with striking diamond earrings, which framed her face beautifully.

However, it wasn’t just her outfit that stole the spotlight—it was her daring beauty choice. The 32-year-old singer opted for bleached eyebrows, a bold trend that added an avant-garde edge to her ensemble.

Her voluminous, side-parted waves, styled to perfection by celebrity hairstylist Bob Recine, gave a nod to old-school Hollywood glamour, creating the perfect contrast to her striking brows.

Adding to the buzz, Cyrus walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, musician Maxx Morando, who complemented her look in an all-black ensemble.

Miley Cyrus has long been known for pushing fashion boundaries, and her Oscars look was just the latest in a string of eye-catching appearances. Just weeks ago, she turned heads at ‘Saturday Night Live’s’ 50th-anniversary concert in New York City, donning a futuristic all-black Roberto Cavalli gown reminiscent of ‘The Matrix’.

That night, she also switched into a sparkling, cutout dress while performing alongside Brittany Howard, belting out her Grammy-winning hit ‘Flowers’ and a powerful rendition of ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’.

With Conan O’Brien hosting the 2025 Oscars, the night promises plenty of entertainment. The ceremony airs live in the U.S. on ABC and Hulu at 7 PM ET, while viewers in India can stream it on JioHotstar.