Michael Madsen, star of ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and ‘Kill Bill’, dies at 67

Michael Madsen, the gritty, unforgettable presence in many Quentin Tarantino classics, has died at the age of 67.

Best known for his role as Mr. Blonde in ‘Reservoir Dogs’, Madsen was found unresponsive at his home in Malibu on Thursday, reportedly due to cardiac arrest, according to ‘Variety’.

Advertisement

Madsen’s death brings to a close a decades-long career that saw him embody some of cinema’s most intense, unpredictable, and quietly magnetic characters.

Advertisement

In a joint statement, his managers Susan Ferris and Ron Smith, along with publicist Liz Rodriguez, said Madsen had recently been deeply involved in independent film projects and was looking forward to new creative chapters.

“In the last two years, Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film. That includes upcoming feature films ‘Resurrection Road’, ‘Concessions’, and ‘Cookbook for Southern Housewives’,” they said. “He was also preparing to release a new book titled ‘Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems’.”

They added, “Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

Born on September 25, 1957, in Chicago, Michael Madsen was raised in a creative household. His mother, Elaine, was a filmmaker and author, and his father Calvin was a firefighter. He was one of three siblings, including Cheryl Madsen and Oscar-nominated actress Virginia Madsen.

Virginia issued an emotional statement mourning her brother: “He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw.” She reflected on his layered personality: “a father, a son, a brother, etched in contradiction, tempered by love.” She wrote, “We’re not mourning a public figure. We’re not mourning a myth, but flesh and blood and ferocious heart.”

She added that her brother “stormed through life loud, brilliant, and half on fire,” calling him “half legend, half lullaby.”

Though he’ll always be remembered for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, from ‘Reservoir Dogs’ to both volumes of ‘Kill Bill’, ‘The Hateful Eight’, and ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’, Madsen’s body of work spans over 300 films.

He brought his distinctive touch to roles in ‘Donnie Brasco’, ‘Thelma & Louise’, ‘Species’, ‘Sin City’, ‘The Doors’, ‘Mulholland Falls’, and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mexico’, among many others.

But beyond the screen, Madsen was also a poet. He had a deep love for words and wrote several books over the years, including ‘Burning in Paradise’ and ‘Expecting Rain’.

His family has not yet announced details of a public memorial but asked for privacy as they process the loss.