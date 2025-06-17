Matthew Perry’s death: Doctor admits supplying illegal ketamine

The doctor linked to actor Matthew Perry’s tragic death has now admitted his role in the case. Salvador Plasencia, who supplied ketamine to the ‘Friends’ star without legitimate medical reasons, has agreed to plead guilty to four serious charges of drug distribution.

Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing, passed away in October 2023 at the age of 54. He was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home, and later reports confirmed his death was caused by an accidental overdose, with ketamine being a key factor.

According to ‘Variety’, Plasencia regularly provided the powerful anaesthetic to Perry in the weeks leading up to his death. These drugs were not part of any valid medical treatment, as confirmed by the plea deal filed in federal court.

The agreement suggests that Plasencia is likely to face between 15 and 21 months in prison, although the final sentence will be determined by the judge.

This case has unraveled a wider network of drug suppliers. Federal investigators had initially charged Plasencia and several others last summer for their suspected roles in supplying drugs that may have contributed to Matthew Perry’s death.

As the investigation progressed, shocking evidence came to light, including a text message sent by Plasencia to another doctor that appeared to mock Perry.

In the message, Plasencia reportedly said, “I wonder how much this moron will pay… Let’s find out.”

But Plasencia wasn’t the only one under the scanner. Authorities have also filed charges against Jasveen Sangha, the “Ketamine Queen.”

Sangha allegedly ran a stash house in North Hollywood and has accusations of distributing both ketamine and methamphetamine. Her trial is likely to begin in August.

Additionally, three other individuals—Erik Fleming, Kenneth Iwamasa, and Mark Chavez—have already pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges tied to the same drug distribution ring. The investigation suggests these people were all part of a supply chain that illegally distributed controlled substances.

Plasencia even went as far as creating a fake “treatment plan” to cover his tracks and make the ketamine prescriptions look medically justified. However, investigators quickly uncovered the deceit.