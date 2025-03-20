Cate Blanchett advocates for time reversal: Award shows should go back to being non-televised

Oscar-winning star Cate Blanchett wants to turn back time and stop the airing of glamorous award nights. Talking about it, the ‘Carol’ actress iterated the old days when privacy was still a part of conversations. Recently, Blanchett made an appearance on the Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang podcast. During the conversation, she suggested that the Oscars should go back to the day when it was not on air on television.

The deliberation gained momentum when Cate Blanchett quipped that there are “so few spaces that you can go now, where you are private.” Her remark hints at the escalating trend of recording and clicking celebrities in public places on mobiles.

Advertisement

Reflecting, she said, “That’s what I loved about the late ’80s [was] going to all of the dance parties in Sydney for Mardi Gras. People were just there. They were so present, you know, they were just together, collectively, having a great time. It was non-aggressive. No one was being recorded. No one cared what anyone did.”

Advertisement

Weighing in, Hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang noted how privacy is even more difficult in the era of TikTok. They emphasised the viral trend of lip readers decoding celebrity conversations during televised awards shows and other events. A confused Blanchett enquired about Lip Readers. Upon learning about it, she expressed amusement.

Commenting on it, she said, “I mean, I say, I know it’s blasphemy. Go back to the day when it wasn’t televised. Bring that back and just have a great party where people can just let go. I mean the industry is so scattered and at such a point… Which I think potentially could be exciting or could really be depressing. But it’s at a pivot point, and so we need to gather together and celebrate what it is that we do, without it having to have any public-facing.”

She continued, “I mean, the fashion is great, and all of that stuff. We’ll find out in the end who won or who didn’t win. But it would be so nice if that happened behind closed doors. [It would be] absolutely a very different evening.”

Also Read: Azizam: Ed Sheeran teases Persian-inspired single from upcoming album!

Cate Blanchett boasts an illustrious career and has appeared in award shows. The actress won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2005 for her performance in ‘The Aviator’ and Best Lead Actress in 2014 for ‘Blue Jasmine’. Moreover, she also boasts six other Oscar nominations.