Mariska Hargitay shares rape ordeal

Mariska Hargitay, renowned for her role as Detective Olivia Benson on “Law and Order: SVU,” has bravely shared her harrowing experience of sexual assault in an emotional essay published by People. In this candid account, the 60-year-old actor opens up about an incident in her 30s where she was raped by a former male friend, whose identity she chose not to disclose.

Reflecting on the traumatic event, Hargitay revealed that she had attempted to establish boundaries with her alleged assailant before the assault occurred. Following the incident, she described entering a state of “freeze mode,” a common response to trauma when escape seems impossible. Disturbingly, she emphasized that the assault wasn’t rooted in a sexual nature but rather in dominance and control.

Unable to process the shocking event, Hargitay admitted to initially removing it from her narrative. This coping mechanism, she acknowledged, was a way to distance herself from the reality of what had transpired. The Golden Globe winner, known for her portrayal of a compassionate detective on screen, founded the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004, an advocacy group based in New York dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Advertisement

In her essay, Hargitay highlighted the transformative impact of her work, revealing that playing Detective Olivia Benson had connected her with real-life survivors. She recalled being dubbed the “accidental activist” by others, emphasizing her commitment to raising awareness about sexual assault and its devastating aftermath.

The essay shed light on Hargitay’s past denials of being a sexual assault survivor during public speeches. She explained that this was a conscious effort to downplay the trauma she had experienced, a coping mechanism she employed at the time. The actor expressed newfound empathy for the choices she made then, recognizing that they helped her navigate through the difficult aftermath of the assault.

As she turns 60 this month, Mariska Hargitay hopes that her revelation will empower fellow survivors to speak openly about sexual assault. By sharing her own journey, she aspires to contribute to changing the narrative around these experiences, urging society to approach discussions on sexual assault with the same openness and support afforded to conversations about cancer.