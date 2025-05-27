Marcel Ophuls, Oscar-winning filmmaker and voice of history, dies

One of cinema’s most influential documentary filmmakers, Marcel Ophuls, has passed away at the age of 97.

The news was confirmed by his grandson Andreas-Benjamin Seyfert, though details surrounding his death have not been made public.

Marcel Ophuls, whose groundbreaking work reshaped the documentary genre, was best known for ‘The Sorrow and the Pity’ — a film that didn’t just make waves; it made history.

Released in 1969, the nearly four-and-a-half-hour documentary challenged France’s national narrative by exploring the country’s collaboration with Nazi Germany during World War II. It was bold, raw, and eye-opening — the kind of cinema that changed how people saw both history and film.

The son of legendary director Max Ophuls, Marcel grew up in the world of cinema but carved a distinctly different path from his father. While Max was known for his romantic and stylistic feature films, Marcel found his voice in unflinching truth-telling.

Ironically, despite the acclaim he earned for his serious documentaries, Marcel once admitted he longed to make musicals and romantic comedies — genres far removed from his usual fare.

In 1988, Ophuls took home the Academy Award for Best Documentary with ‘Hotel Terminus: The Life and Times of Klaus Barbie’, a chilling portrait of the infamous Nazi war criminal.

The film didn’t just earn him a golden statue; it cemented his legacy as a master of probing historical memory and moral responsibility.

He continued to engage with politics and history through his lens. His 1991 film ‘November Days’ documented the political unraveling in East Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Ophuls also remained deeply connected to cinema beyond filmmaking — he lectured at universities, wrote about the art of film, and served on the board of the French Filmmakers Society.

Later in life, Ophuls received a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant, which many hoped would lead him back to fiction films.

Instead, he created ‘Veillées d’armes’ (1994), a powerful look at wartime journalism. It was another testament to his lifelong commitment to telling difficult stories with depth and courage.

After a long break, Ophuls returned in 2012 with ‘Un Voyageur’, a deeply personal documentary in which he looked back on his life, career, and philosophies.

While released in the U.S. under the quirky title ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’, the film was a fitting swan song — introspective, poignant, and unafraid of contradictions.

Marcel Ophuls is survived by his wife, Regine, and their three daughters.