‘Cocktail’ re-release: Deepika, Saif & Diana’s 2012 classic returns to theatres

Cocktail re-release: Get ready to pop some popcorn and groove to “Tumhi Ho Bandhu” one more time—because ‘Cocktail’ is coming back to the big screen! The cult-favorite romantic drama from 2012, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty, is all ready to re-release in theatres on May 30.

Yes, you read that right. Over a decade after it first hit screens, ‘Cocktail’ is making a comeback, joining the growing list of Bollywood re-releases that has already seen films like ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ getting a second theatrical life.

Advertisement

Originally released in July 2012, ‘Cocktail’ struck a chord with millennial audiences for its modern take on relationships, friendship, and emotional chaos.

Advertisement

Directed by Homi Adajania and co-written by Imtiaz Ali, the film told a vibrant yet complicated story set against a backdrop of stylish city life, sandy beaches, and those unforgettable UK party nights.

The story revolved around Meera (played by Diana Penty in her debut role), a soft-spoken girl with a broken heart, who ends up befriending the wild and magnetic Veronica (played by Deepika Padukone in what many still consider one of her career-defining roles).

Enter Gautam (Saif Ali Khan), the charming flirt who turns their lives upside down—and you’ve got a recipe for emotional fireworks.

The announcement was made by PVR INOX, which posted a nostalgic poster of the film on social media, captioned: “The iconic trio is back! Experience the unforgettable journey of ‘Cocktail’ once again with our Curated Shows. Re-releasing May 30!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PVR Cinemas (@pvrcinemas_official)

This stylish rom-com wasn’t just about love triangles and beach parties. It was also a fashion moment (Deepika’s wardrobe alone could fill an entire Pinterest board), and a musical treat.

From the peppy “Daaru Desi” to the anthemic “Yaariyan,” the soundtrack by Pritam—with contributions from Yo Yo Honey Singh and Salim–Sulaiman—was on every playlist back in the day. The music played a huge role in the film’s lasting impact and youth appeal.

Let’s not forget the movie’s visual aesthetic—whether it was the sun-kissed locales of Cape Town or the high-fashion night-outs in London, ‘Cocktail’ was a visual treat. It gave us glamorous parties, heartfelt breakdowns, and a glossy cinematic look that still feels fresh.

At the time of its original release, the film was a massive hit—earning over ₹126 crore worldwide—and also earned several Filmfare nominations, including Best Actress for Padukone and Best Female Debut for Penty.