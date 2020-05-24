Singer Lady Gaga is “flirting with the idea” of sobriety as she is considering quitting alcohol after leaving smoking. She calls herself “perfectly imperfect.”

GaGa shared in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe while promoting her new album “Chromatica” that she “smoked the whole way through making this record” but “when we were done, I stopped”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“It was the most bizarre, beautiful thing that could have happened, that this music actually healed me,” she said.

Gaga, who has given hits like “Shallow”, “Bad Romance” and “Poker Face”, said chain-smoking had been something of a coping mechanism for her during her mental health battles.

“You don’t understand how I feel, what I’ve been through. And I was in this endless state of I’m being attacked.” Gaga has now quit the nicotine sticks.

She is even thinking of leaving alcohol out of her life.

Has she considered sobriety?

“I’m not there yet, but I flirted with it throughout the album. It’s something that came up as a result of me trying to work through the pain that I was feeling,” she said.

“But part of my healing process was going, ‘Well, I can either lash the hell out of myself every day for continuing to drink, or I can just be happy that I’m still alive and keep going,’ and feel good enough. I am good enough. It’s not perfect, but wabi-sabi”.

Gaga added: “I’m perfectly imperfect.”