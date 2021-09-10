Follow Us:
Korn guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer tests Covid+, tour to continue

Nu metal band Korn’s co-founder and guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not play at their upcoming shows, the band announced on their Instagram page on Thursday night.

IANS | New York | September 10, 2021 1:56 pm

James 'Munky' Shaffer

Photo: IANS

The band’s statement read, “Unfortunately, Munky has tested positive for COVID. He is doing OK, but he will not be playing some of our upcoming shows. The tour is going on as scheduled despite these circumstances, and we are anticipating a speedy recovery. We’ll see you tonight, Utah.”

The band has recently dealt with multiple coronavirus cases in their camp, as singer Jonathan Davis tested positive in August, which caused Korn to reschedule six shows and cancel two.

Guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch shared an update on Davis’ health a week ago, saying the singer was still suffering from “COVID after-effects” and is “physically weak and having a mental battle.” Korn nixed another concert hours before showtime after an unnamed individual “within the Korn camp” had tested positive.

While Davis’ positive test required Korn’s tour to juggle some dates around, this does not seem to be the case after Shaffer’s diagnosis. Korn’s scheduled stop at West Valley City, Utah, on Thursday night will go on as planned. But some fans pleaded in the comments section of Korn’s Instagram post to stop touring, and sent the musician well wishes for a speedy recovery.

Korn is an American nu metal band from Bakersfield, California, formed in 1993. The band is notable for pioneering the nu metal genre and bringing it into the mainstream.

James Christian Shaffer also known by his stage name ‘Munky’, set up the side-project band Fear and the Nervous System in 2008 and is also the founder of Emotional Syphon Recordings, who have signed acts like Monster in the Machine and Droid. Shaffer was ranked at No. 26 on Guitar World’s 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Guitarists of All Time. Shaffer’s work with Korn has resulted in over 40 million albums sold.

