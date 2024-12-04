Kate Winslet tears into body-shamers: “I hope this haunts you!”

Kate Winslet has learned how to handle criticism about her body, and she’s sharing the wisdom she’s gained over the years. The “Titanic” star, in an interview on CBS’s ’60 Minutes’, opened up about how the media’s long-standing focus on her weight and appearance has shaped her perspective on body acceptance.

During the conversation, Winslet reflected on how she developed a resilient attitude toward her body image. She explained that much of her confidence stems from a “quiet determination” to prove the critics wrong.

Winslet recounted a memory from her youth, when a drama teacher once told her that if she looked the way she did, she could only expect to land roles as the “fat girl.”

The actress, now 49, laughed with frustration as she clarified that she was never actually ‘fat’. “It made me think, ‘I’ll just show you,’” Winslet recalled, adding that this internal drive helped fuel her rise in Hollywood. Winslet’s first major role came in 1994’s ‘Heavenly Creatures’, and just a few years later, she became a household name as Rose in ‘Titanic’, a role that catapulted her to global fame.

Despite her success, Winslet’s body remained a topic of scrutiny throughout her career. When Vega asked if she ever confronted her critics directly, Winslet shared a moment where she stood up for herself.

“I let them have it. I said, ‘I hope this haunts you,’” Winslet recalled, her voice emotional as she reflected on the significance of that moment. “It wasn’t just for me,” she said, her eyes filling with tears. “It was for all those people who had go through that level of harassment.”

As an Oscar-winning actress and advocate for body acceptance, Winslet has grown increasingly indifferent to the public’s opinion of her appearance. In her recent work, she continues to take a stand.

During the filming of ‘Lee’ (2023), where she portrayed the wartime correspondent Lee Miller, Kate Winslet faced subtle body-shaming from a crew member. While filming a scene in a bathing suit, the crew member suggested that Winslet sit up straighter to conceal any “belly rolls.” Winslet’s response was firm and unapologetic: “No! I don’t think Lee would’ve done that.”