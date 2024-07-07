Judy Belushi-Pisano, producer of “The blues brothers,” dies at 73

Judy Belushi-Pisano, an influential figure in comedy and film production, passed away at the age of 73. Widely known for her contributions to iconic movies like National Lampoon’s Animal House and The Blues Brothers, Judy’s death was confirmed by an announcement on the official social media pages of her late husband, John Belushi.

The statement, released on Saturday, July 6, did not disclose the cause of her passing but mentioned that Judy had been battling cancer for an extended period. Remembered fondly for her creativity and partnership with John Belushi, she played a pivotal role in the creation of The Blues Brothers, a classic that blended music and humor seamlessly.

“After John’s death in 1982, Judy tirelessly upheld his legacy and continued to promote the Blues Brothers brand,” the statement expressed. “Her devotion and vision ensured that John’s impact on comedy and music would endure.”

Advertisement

Friends and colleagues also shared heartfelt tributes. Musician Stephen Bishop, who collaborated with Judy and John on various projects, reminisced about their warm friendship and the joy of working together. He described Judy as kind-hearted and someone who radiated positivity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judy Pisano (@jbpisano)

Judy and John’s story began in their high school days in Wheaton, Illinois, culminating in marriage in 1976. Despite John’s initial doubts about his acting career, Judy steadfastly supported him, reflecting on their journey in a 2020 interview. She recounted how John, despite early uncertainties, went on to become a beloved figure in comedy, hosting memorable Saturday Night Live afterparties during his tenure on the show.

Images shared on social media captured the essence of their enduring partnership, including snapshots of Judy with a guitar, embodying the spirit of The Blues Brothers’ musical legacy.

Judy Belushi-Pisano leaves behind a legacy of laughter, creativity, and unwavering support for her late husband’s artistic vision. Her impact on comedy and film continues to resonate, ensuring that her contributions will remain in hearts of fans and colleagues alike.