Smriti Biswas, veteran actress of Hindi, Bengali, Marathi cinema, passes away

Veteran actress Smriti Biswas, known for her roles in Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi cinema, passed away at the age of 100 in her one-room-kitchen house in Nashik, Maharashtra on Wednesday night due to age-related issues.

During her illustrious career spanning three decades from the 1930s to the 1960s, Biswas worked with renowned filmmakers including Guru Dutt, V Shantaram, Mrinal Sen, Bimal Roy, BR Chopra, and Raj Kapoor. She shared the screen with legendary actors such as Dev Anand, Kishore Kumar, and Balraj Sahni.

Following her death, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a series of photographs of Biswas on Instagram, bidding farewell with the words, “Go away in peace and to a happier place dear Smritiji. Thank you for blessing our lives. RIP Smriti Biswas.” Fans and admirers also took to social media to express condolences and celebrate her contributions to cinema.

Smriti Biswas began her career as a child actress at the age of 10 in the Bengali film ‘Sandhya,’ later moving to Mumbai where she played significant roles in films like ‘Pehla Admi’ directed by Bimal Roy, ‘Sailaab’ alongside Geeta Bali directed by Guru Dutt, and ‘Chandni Chowk’ by BR Chopra, among others. She retired from acting after marrying film director SD Narang in 1960 and lived in Nashik after her husband’s passing.

Survived by her sons Satyajeet and Rajeev, Smriti Biswas celebrated her 100th birthday on February 17, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances and contributions to Indian cinema.