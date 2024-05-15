Johnny Depp returns to screens with ‘Jeanne du Barry’

Renowned actor Johnny Depp, known for his acclaimed roles in films such as ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ ‘Edward Scissorhands,’ and the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ series, is poised to make his return to the screen with the upcoming release of ‘Jeanne du Barry.’ This marks Depp’s comeback after a four-year hiatus since his last appearance in the 2020 indie drama ‘Minamata.’

Maïwenn directs ‘Jeanne du Barry,’ slated for digital release on May 21, with availability for purchase or rental on various streaming platforms. VUDU and Fandango have already begun offering pre-orders for $14.99, the expected purchase price, with rental options estimated at around $10, providing viewers a 48-hour window to enjoy the film from the time of rental. Although AppleTV+ has listed the film for pre-order, Amazon Prime Video has yet to provide this option.

Having premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and subsequently released in France, ‘Jeanne du Barry’ initially had limited theatrical screenings. However, international theaters began showing the film on May 2.

The historical drama centers on Madame du Barry, the last chief royal mistress of King Louis XV of France. A commoner driven by greed, Madame du Barry used her intelligence and charm to ascend the social ladder, scandalizing the court by her love affair with King Louis XV and subsequent relocation to Versailles, defying societal norms of the time.

With Johnny Depp and Maïwenn in the lead roles, alongside Pierre Richard, Benjamin Lavernhe, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, Melvil Poupaud, and India Hair, the production of ‘Madame du Barry’ had a budget of $22.4 million. Box office figures vary, with The Numbers reporting $7.1 million in international gross, while IMDb cites earnings of $13.8 million.

Rotten Tomatoes critics gave the film a mixed reception, with a 45% ‘rotten’ rating based on reviews from 74 critics. However, audiences appreciated the period drama, granting it an impressive Audience Score of 95% from over 50 verified users.