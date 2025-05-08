Jennifer Lopez on divorce from Ben Affleck: “Proud of how I guided my kids through it”

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to life in the spotlight, but when it came to navigating her divorce from Ben Affleck, it was her role as a mother that took center stage.

In a recent sit-down, J.Lo opened up about the emotional challenge of guiding her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, through the split—and how proud she is of the strength they’ve all shown.

In an interview with ‘E! News’, Lopez didn’t shy away from the emotional weight of the situation. She admitted that having “the talk” with her kids wasn’t easy, but she focused on reassuring them that they’d all come out stronger.

“I’m proud of myself for that,” she said, reflecting on how she helped her family adapt to the major life change. “And I’m proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times.”

It’s clear the kids have adjusted well. According to Lopez, they’re doing better—and perhaps even more resilient—because of it.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck has also spoken up about the divorce, echoing a surprisingly peaceful tone. The ‘Gone Girl’ actor made it clear there was no drama behind the scenes.

“No scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue,” he said. “Just two people figuring things out like anyone else.”

And it sounds like the respect between the exes runs deep. Affleck had nothing but kind words for Lopez and the role she plays in their blended family. “Jennifer Lopez is spectacular,” he shared. “She’s great to my kids, and I love her kids—they’re wonderful.”

Though the romance between Lopez and Affleck has ended, their parenting partnership remains strong.

With both stars on the same page about prioritizing their kids, it’s a rare Hollywood breakup that feels refreshingly grounded.