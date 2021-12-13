‘James Bond’ star Naomie Harris opens up about her #MeToo story

The famous British actress who was nominated for an Oscar, Naomine Harris, who plays Eve Moneypenny in James Bond, one of the most popular movie franchises in the world, has recently revealed that a “huge, huge star” had groped her during an audition.

Even though she had refused to name the perpetrator, but she was left surprised nobody in the audition room had said anything to the man.

The actor has put his hand up her skirt when the read-through was going on. “What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was – he is – such a huge star. That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky given how rife that behavior was,” Naomie stated to the mail.

But, now there has been a difference in the undercurrents because then as she mentioned, “Now things have definitely changed. I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation, (the perpetrator) was immediately removed,” she stated

Naomie, who had gotten an Oscar nomination for ‘Moonlight’ in 2017, was recently seen in the famous movies ‘No Time To Die’, the latest installation of the James Bond series, and ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, the second installation of the ‘Venom’ franchise owned by Sony Pictures.