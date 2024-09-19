Jacqueline Fernandez makes Hollywood debut in ‘Kill ‘Em All 2’

Jacqueline Fernandez is making waves in Hollywood with her debut in the highly anticipated sequel, ‘Kill ‘Em All 2’. The action-packed film stars the legendary Jean-Claude Van Damme, who reprises his iconic role as John, a former mercenary with a tangled past. Jacqueline’s entry into this explosive franchise adds a dynamic new element to the already intense storyline.

The recently released trailer gives fans a taste of what’s to come, featuring Jacqueline in a series of high-octane scenes involving high-speed chases and explosive gunfights. Her performance hints at a substantial role, showcasing her ability to handle the film’s intense action alongside a seasoned star like Van Damme. The trailer underscores Jacqueline’s versatility and suggests she’s poised to make a significant impact in her Hollywood debut.

For a sneak peek of Jacqueline Fernandez’s action-packed role, check out the trailer here:

Scheduled for a digital release on September 24, ‘Kill ‘Em All 2’ is already generating buzz among action enthusiasts and Jacqueline’s global fanbase. This marks a major milestone in her career, as she transitions from Bollywood to international cinema. Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating how she will shine in this new arena.

In addition to her Hollywood venture, Jacqueline Fernandez is also preparing to return to Bollywood with ‘Housefull 5’. She will reunite with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, continuing her successful collaboration with the beloved stars from the ‘Housefull’ franchise. Jacqueline’s dual success in both international and domestic films is setting the stage for an exciting future, and her upcoming projects are sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.