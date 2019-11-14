Indie filmmaker Spike Lee will soon begin his next project titled Prince of Cats, which is based on Ron Wimberlys’ graphic novel.

Lee, who won the Academy Award for adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman, will also rewrite the Prince of Cats script with Wimberly and screenwriter Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, reported variety.com.

Prince of Cats will be set in the 80’s and will be a hip-hop take on William Shakespeare’s drama Romeo and Juliet.

The film will narrated through the perspective of Tybalt, Juliet’s angry cousin.

The story is set in Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn, where underground sword dueling, including katanas, with the rival Montagues blossoms into a vibrant world.

Prince of Cats will be produced by Janet and Kate Zucker Productions with Legendary’s Jon Silk.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kinves Out star Lekith Stanfield will feature in Lee’s film. But, now he is no longer part of the project, news agency ANI reported.

Spike Lee’s films have explored race relations, coloursim in the black community, the role of media in contemporary life, urban crime and poverty besides many political issues.

He has been an inspiration for many filmmakers including the likes of American filmmaker Richard Linklater.

Spike is currently in post-production on the thriller Da 5 Bloods, starring Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser and Jonathan Majors.