Harry Styles opens up about his surprise ‘Eternals’ cameo role

In the recently released Marvel franchise film ‘Eternals’, Actor-singer Harry Styles opened up about his surprise appearance.

The actor was featured on the cover page of a magazine speaking about making it into the Marvel film as Eros, the brother of Thanos, reported People Magazine. “I’m only in right at the very end. But who didn’t grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work with [director] Chloe [Zhao],” Styles told the publication.

He also threw words about continuing along the path of acting in Olivia Wilde, his girlfriend’s upcoming films ‘My Policeman’ and ‘Don’t Worry Darling’.

“I like to challenge myself and do something different and movies are definitely where I feel most out of my comfort zone,” he said.

Styles further said, “I’m coming from music where I don’t think anyone really knows how it works, but I am somewhat in my comfort zone! But in movies, when I show up, I’m the new guy. I haven’t been [an actor] for a long time and that’s really cool, I feel like I’ve learned so much and life is about learning.”

Styles revealed saying acting has helped him in his music, “I think music and acting really aid each other in a lot of ways. In my experience, a lot of the time when I’ve gone to do a film I’ve felt like, ‘Oh, I’m probably not gonna do any music for a while because I’ll be so focused on that.’ And then I actually find that, by the time I get home at the end of the day, I just write so much.”

“Any time you are looking at the world through someone else’s lens and exploring different emotions, it feels like a benefit in so many ways,” Styles added.

The director of ‘Eternals’ Zhao spoke with Deadline about the movie and her decision of casting the Grammy winner, whom she had on her mind for years she said, “Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me”.

The appearance of Styles is in the post-credits scene of the latest Marvel installment with Pip the Troll, over the voice of Patton Oswalt.

The director revealed she “pitched the idea” of Pip the Troll and Eros to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige a while back. “I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings,” she said.

The director of ‘Nomadland’ added that the pitch came with Styles, who appeared in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 film ‘Dunkirk’, in mind.

