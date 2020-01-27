Grammy Awards 2020 is currently underway in Los Angeles. The stage was set on fire when artists from all around the globe came together under one roof for the prestigious Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The awards honours artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.
The audience witnessed vibrant performances including that of Lizzo, Usher, FKA Twigs Alicia Keys and several stars even paid tributes to late Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with his teenage daughter Gianna.
With a show-stopping medley performance, @aliciakeys gives us a mashup that will go down in #GRAMMYs history.
Check out the winners’ list:
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
OLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
What a night!!!!!!!!!! #GRAMMYs #UnexpectEverything
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
LOOK NOW
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best Pop Vocal Album
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish
Best Dance Recording
GOT TO KEEP ON
The Chemical Brothers
The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers
Best Dance/Electronic Album
NO GEOGRAPHY
The Chemical Brothers
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
METTAVOLUTION
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Rock Performance
THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.
Best Metal Performance
7EMPEST
Tool
Best Rock Song
THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album
SOCIAL CUES
Cage The Elephant
Best Alternative Music Album
FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Vampire Weekend
Best R&B Performance
COME HOME
Anderson.Paak Featuring André 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance
JEROME
Lizzo
Best R&B Song
SAY SO
PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)
Lizzo
Best R&B Album
VENTURA
Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Performance
RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best Rap Song
A LOT
Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
Best Country Solo Performance
RIDE ME BACK HOME
Willie Nelson
Best Country Song
BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Best Country Album
WHILE I’M LIVIN’
Tanya Tucker
Best New Age Album
WINGS
Peter Kater
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
SOZINHO
Randy Brecker, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
12 LITTLE SPELLS
Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
FINDING GABRIEL
Brad Mehldau
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
THE OMNI-AMERICAN BOOK CLUB
Brian Lynch Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
ANTIDOTE
Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Best Gospel Performance/Song
LOVE THEORY
Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
GOD ONLY KNOWS
for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
LONG LIVE LOVE
Kirk Franklin
BURN THE SHIPS
for KING & COUNTRY
Best Roots Gospel Album
TESTIMONY
Gloria Gaynor
Best Latin Pop Album
#ELDISCO
Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
EL MAL QUERER
ROSALÍA
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
DE AYER PARA SIEMPRE
Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album
A JOURNEY THROUGH CUBAN MUSIC
Aymée Nuviola
OPUS
Marc Anthony
Best American Roots Song
CALL MY NAME
Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
Best Americana Album
OKLAHOMA
Keb’ Mo’
Best Bluegrass Album
TALL FIDDLER
Michael Cleveland
Best Traditional Blues Album
TALL, DARK & HANDSOME
Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana
Best Contemporary Blues Album
THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.
Best Folk Album
PATTY GRIFFIN
Patty Griffin
Best Regional Roots Music Album
GOOD TIME
Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album
RAPTURE
Koffee
Best World Music Album
CELIA
Angelique Kidjo
Best Children’s Album
AGELESS SONGS FOR THE CHILD ARCHETYPE
Jon Samson
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
BECOMING
Michelle Obama
Best Musical Theater Album
HADESTOWN
Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
A STAR IS BORN
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Paul “DJWS” Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
CHERNOBYL
Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
Congratulations @hildur_gudnadottir of "Chernobyl" 💫 #GRAMMYs
Best Song Written For Visual Media
I’LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN (FILM VERSION)
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Track from: A Star Is Born
Best Instrumental Composition
STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE SYMPHONIC SUITE
John Williams, composer (John Williams)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
MOON RIVER
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
ALL NIGHT LONG
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
Best Recording Package
CHRIS CORNELL
Barry Ament, Jeff Ament & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN – THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE – WINNER
Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)
Best Album Notes
STAX ’68: A MEMPHIS STORY – WINNER
Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION
Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – WINNER
Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
FINNEAS
When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) (A)
Best Remixed Recording
I RISE (TRACY YOUNG’S PRIDE INTRO RADIO REMIX)
Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
Best Immersive Audio Album
LUX
Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
RILEY: SUN RINGS
Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; John Kilgore, Judith Sherman & David Harrington, engineers/mixers; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
BLANTON ALSPAUGH
• Artifacts: The Music Of Michael McGlynn (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale)
• Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique; Fantaisie Sur La Tempête De Shakespeare (Andrew Davis & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)
• Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
• Duruflé: Complete Choral Works (Robert Simpson & Houston Chamber Choir)
• Glass: Symphony No. 5 (Julian Wachner, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Trinity Youth Chorus, Downtown Voices & Novus NY)
• Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom (Peter Jermihov & PaTRAM Institute Singers)
• Smith, K.: Canticle (Craig Hella Johnson & Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble)
• Visions Take Flight (Mei-Ann Chen & ROCO)
Best Orchestral Performance
NORMAN: SUSTAIN
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Opera Recording
PICKER: FANTASTIC MR. FOX
Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
DURUFLÉ: COMPLETE CHORAL WORKS
Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
SHAW: ORANGE
Attacca Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO; FIDDLE DANCE SUITE
Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
SONGPLAY
Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)
Best Classical Compendium
THE POETRY OF PLACES
Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO
Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
Best Music Video
OLD TOWN ROAD (OFFICIAL MOVIE)
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
Best Music Film
HOMECOMING
Beyoncé
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Steve Pamon & Erinn Williams, video producers
Best Pop Solo Performance award
Lizzo wins the Best Pop Solo Performance award for Truth Hurts.
Best Country Duo/Group Performance award
Dan + Shay wins Best Country Duo/Group Performance award for “Speechless.
Best Comedy Album award
David Chappelle wins Best Comedy Album award for Sticks & Stones.
Best Rap Album award
Tyler, The Creator wins Best Rap Album award for IGOR.
Song Of The Year award
Billie Eilish and Finneas win Song Of The Year award for Bad Guy.
What a night for @billieeilish who took home all 4 #GRAMMYs ❤️ #GRAMMYs
Best Rap/Sung Performance award
DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle and John Legend win Best Rap/Sung Performance award for Higher.
Best New Artist award
Billie Eilish wins the Best New Artist award.
Album of the Year award
Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is the Album of the Year.
Record Of The Year award
The Record Of The Year award goes to Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy.
Look who we met backstage 😜 @llcoolj @billieeilish @lilnasx #GRAMMYs