Grammy Awards 2020 is currently underway in Los Angeles. The stage was set on fire when artists from all around the globe came together under one roof for the prestigious Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The awards honours artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.

The audience witnessed vibrant performances including that of Lizzo, Usher, FKA Twigs Alicia Keys and several stars even paid tributes to late Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with his teenage daughter Gianna.

Check out the winners’ list:

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

OLD TOWN ROAD

Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

LOOK NOW

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best Pop Vocal Album

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Billie Eilish



Best Dance Recording

GOT TO KEEP ON

The Chemical Brothers

The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers

Best Dance/Electronic Album

NO GEOGRAPHY

The Chemical Brothers

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

METTAVOLUTION

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance

THIS LAND

Gary Clark Jr.

Best Metal Performance

7EMPEST

Tool

Best Rock Song

THIS LAND

Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album

SOCIAL CUES

Cage The Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album

FATHER OF THE BRIDE

Vampire Weekend

Best R&B Performance

COME HOME

Anderson.Paak Featuring André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance

JEROME

Lizzo

Best R&B Song

SAY SO

PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)

Lizzo

Best R&B Album

VENTURA

Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance

RACKS IN THE MIDDLE

Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best Rap Song

A LOT

Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

Best Country Solo Performance

RIDE ME BACK HOME

Willie Nelson

Best Country Song

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Best Country Album

WHILE I’M LIVIN’

Tanya Tucker

Best New Age Album

WINGS

Peter Kater

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

SOZINHO

Randy Brecker, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

12 LITTLE SPELLS

Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

FINDING GABRIEL

Brad Mehldau

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

THE OMNI-AMERICAN BOOK CLUB

Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

ANTIDOTE

Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Best Gospel Performance/Song

LOVE THEORY

Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

GOD ONLY KNOWS

for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

LONG LIVE LOVE

Kirk Franklin

BURN THE SHIPS

for KING & COUNTRY

Best Roots Gospel Album

TESTIMONY

Gloria Gaynor

Best Latin Pop Album

#ELDISCO

Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

EL MAL QUERER

ROSALÍA

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

DE AYER PARA SIEMPRE

Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album

A JOURNEY THROUGH CUBAN MUSIC

Aymée Nuviola

OPUS

Marc Anthony

Best American Roots Song

CALL MY NAME

Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

Best Americana Album

OKLAHOMA

Keb’ Mo’

Best Bluegrass Album

TALL FIDDLER

Michael Cleveland

Best Traditional Blues Album

TALL, DARK & HANDSOME

Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana

Best Contemporary Blues Album

THIS LAND

Gary Clark Jr.

Best Folk Album

PATTY GRIFFIN

Patty Griffin

Best Regional Roots Music Album

GOOD TIME

Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

RAPTURE

Koffee

Best World Music Album

CELIA

Angelique Kidjo

Best Children’s Album

AGELESS SONGS FOR THE CHILD ARCHETYPE

Jon Samson

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

BECOMING

Michelle Obama

Best Musical Theater Album

HADESTOWN

Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

A STAR IS BORN

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Paul “DJWS” Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

CHERNOBYL

Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

I’LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN (FILM VERSION)

Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Track from: A Star Is Born

Best Instrumental Composition

STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE SYMPHONIC SUITE

John Williams, composer (John Williams)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

MOON RIVER

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

ALL NIGHT LONG

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

Best Recording Package

CHRIS CORNELL

Barry Ament, Jeff Ament & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN – THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE – WINNER

Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

Best Album Notes

STAX ’68: A MEMPHIS STORY – WINNER

Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION

Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – WINNER

Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

FINNEAS

When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) (A)

Best Remixed Recording

I RISE (TRACY YOUNG’S PRIDE INTRO RADIO REMIX)

Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

Best Immersive Audio Album

LUX

Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

RILEY: SUN RINGS

Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; John Kilgore, Judith Sherman & David Harrington, engineers/mixers; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

BLANTON ALSPAUGH

• Artifacts: The Music Of Michael McGlynn (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale)

• Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique; Fantaisie Sur La Tempête De Shakespeare (Andrew Davis & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)

• Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

• Duruflé: Complete Choral Works (Robert Simpson & Houston Chamber Choir)

• Glass: Symphony No. 5 (Julian Wachner, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Trinity Youth Chorus, Downtown Voices & Novus NY)

• Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom (Peter Jermihov & PaTRAM Institute Singers)

• Smith, K.: Canticle (Craig Hella Johnson & Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble)

• Visions Take Flight (Mei-Ann Chen & ROCO)

Best Orchestral Performance

NORMAN: SUSTAIN

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Opera Recording

PICKER: FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

DURUFLÉ: COMPLETE CHORAL WORKS

Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

SHAW: ORANGE

Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO; FIDDLE DANCE SUITE

Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

SONGPLAY

Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

Best Classical Compendium

THE POETRY OF PLACES

Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO

Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

Best Music Video

OLD TOWN ROAD (OFFICIAL MOVIE)

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

Best Music Film

HOMECOMING

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Steve Pamon & Erinn Williams, video producers

