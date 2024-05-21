Flight Risk: Mark Wahlberg’s thriller set for October release

The much-anticipated aviation thriller “Flight Risk,” starring Mark Wahlberg, has officially been slated for release on October 18, 2024. Directed by the iconic Mel Gibson, the film promises to be a high-stakes, adrenaline-fueled adventure.

Lionsgate, the studio behind “Flight Risk,” describes it as a gripping tale set against the rugged backdrop of the Alaskan wilderness. Wahlberg plays a seasoned pilot tasked with transporting an air marshal, played by Michelle Dockery, and a fugitive, portrayed by Topher Grace, to a critical trial. The journey is fraught with danger, testing the limits of endurance and trust.

The screenplay, penned by Jared Rosenberg, brings together a potent mix of tension and drama. The production team boasts heavyweights like Mel Gibson, who also serves as a producer, alongside John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, and Bruce Davey.

Announced last year, “Flight Risk” has been eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike. Joe Drake, chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, expressed his excitement, stating, “The electric combination of Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg in this character-driven film guarantees a suspense-filled, must-see event.”

Gibson, known for his directorial prowess, hinted at his return to the director’s chair during a 2021 event in London. He shared a poignant anecdote about the late Richard Donner, the original director of the “Lethal Weapon” series. Donner, before his passing, had entrusted Gibson with the task of directing the fifth installment of the beloved franchise. “He said to me, ‘Listen kid, if I kick the bucket, you will do it,'” Gibson recalled. “He did indeed pass away, but he asked me to do it. So, I will be directing the fifth one.”

With its all-star cast, compelling plot, and the dynamic directorial touch of Mel Gibson, “Flight Risk” is going to be one of the standout films of 2024. Fans of action and thriller genres should mark their calendars for October 18, when this high-octane film takes flight.