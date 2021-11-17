Mel Gibson to helm ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

More than 30 years ago, in the first ‘Lethal Weapon’, Actor, director, and producer Mel Gibson were starred. He is about to direct the upcoming ‘Lethal Weapon 5’, which is considered to be the final installment of the series.

According to Variety, the development of the final part of the action franchise is ongoing for many years, with Richard Wenk writing the most recent draft of the script. The director and producer of all the previous installments, Richard Donner had been working on this as well. But due to his demise on July 5, 2021, at the age of 91, the plans were put in limbo. According to a few of Gibson’s words spelled at an event in London, “He was developing the screenplay and he got pretty far along with it. And he said to me one day, ‘Listen, kid, if I kick the bucket, you will do it.’ And I said: ‘Shut up,'”, reported The Sun.

“He did indeed pass away, but he did ask me to do it, and, at the time, I didn’t say anything. He said it to his wife and to the studio and the producer. So, I will be directing the fifth one,” Gibson added.

Donner’s wife, Lauren Schuler Donner, will produce the film, alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin. Jonathan Eirich of Rideback and Derek Hoffman of The Donners’ Company will executive produce the upcoming sequel.

In 1987, the first ‘Lethal Weapon’ was debuted, further launching the Hollywood careers of Gibson, writer Shane Black, and the comedic, action-packed buddy cop format.

Opposite Danny Glover, Gibson co-starred as LAPD detective Martin Riggs as Roger Murtaugh. In addition to a prequel TV series that ran from 2016-2019 with Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans as a young Gibson and Glover, three more sequels followed.

(With inputs from ANI)