Elizabeth MacRae, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Gomer Pyle’ star, dies at 88

Elizabeth MacRae, the talented actress best known for her roles in “General Hospital” and “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.,” has passed away at the age of 88, according to a report from Deadline.

MacRae’s journey in acting began shortly after graduating, with an ambitious audition for Otto Preminger’s “Saint Joan” in 1956. Although she didn’t land a role, she remained undeterred and moved to New York City. There, she honed her craft under the tutelage of Uta Hagen at the Herbert Berghof Studio and gained valuable experience in off-Broadway productions.

Her first television role came as a witness on the courtroom series “The Verdict Is Yours.” Over the next 25 years, MacRae built an impressive television career. She made guest appearances in numerous popular series, including “Route 66,” “Surfside 6,” “Rendezvous,” “The Fugitive,” “Judd for the Defense,” “Gunsmoke,” “Bonanza,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” and “The Andy Griffith Show.”

MacRae became particularly well-known for her portrayal of Lou-Ann Poovie, the girlfriend of Gomer Pyle, on “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.” Her role endeared her to audiences and remains one of her most memorable performances.

In the world of daytime television, MacRae is fondly remembered for her role as Meg Baldwin on “General Hospital,” a character she played from August 1969 until 1973. Her talents also graced other soap operas, including “Another World,” “Days of Our Lives,” “Guiding Light,” and “Search for Tomorrow.”

MacRae’s film credits are diverse, featuring roles in “Live in a Goldfish Bowl,” “Everything’s Ducky,” “The Incredible Mr. Limpet,” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation.” Her last film appearance was in 1989, as a reporter in “Eddie and the Cruisers II: Eddie Lives!”

In addition to her acting accomplishments, MacRae appeared on notable TV shows such as “Kojak,” “Barnaby Jones,” and “Rhoda.”

After retiring from acting, MacRae and her husband, Charles Day Halsey Jr., settled in North Carolina before eventually returning to her hometown of Fayetteville. She leaves behind five stepchildren: Terry Halsey, Peter Halsey, Hugh Halsey, Cate Halsey, and Alex Halsey Topper.

Elizabeth MacRae’s legacy in television and film, marked by her versatility and dedication, will be in memories of fans and the entertainment community alike.