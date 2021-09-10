Follow Us:
Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ to release in India on Sep 24

Director Jaume Collet-Serra’s adventure film ‘Jungle Cruise’, starring Dwayne Johnson, has found a window of release in India on September 24. The film will have a theatrical release across the country.

IANS | New Delhi | September 10, 2021 1:32 pm

The Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starrer will release in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

The Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starrer will release in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ shows the journey into the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr Lily Houghton.

The movie also stars Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

